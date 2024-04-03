Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 23,709 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

