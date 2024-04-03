Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

