PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

