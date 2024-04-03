Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 20,037 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 23.8% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $43,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
