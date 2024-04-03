Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortis by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

