WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

