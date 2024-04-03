Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $250.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.