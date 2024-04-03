Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.