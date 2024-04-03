Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,670,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.