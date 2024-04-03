Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 10,700 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

