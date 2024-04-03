Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.68. 1,342,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,303,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

