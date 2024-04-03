Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 2,334,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,780,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,301 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,331,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

