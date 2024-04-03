Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. 627,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,554,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after buying an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 5,705,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lufax by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,895,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 4,961,667 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

