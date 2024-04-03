Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,549.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $23,560,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $19,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

