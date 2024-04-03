Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 6.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 15,613,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 71,234,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.