Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 123,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.28 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,747,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,508,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 760,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 536,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

