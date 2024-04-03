Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 123,879 shares.The stock last traded at $24.28 and had previously closed at $24.14.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
