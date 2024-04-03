Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

