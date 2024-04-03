Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.15. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Jr. Butkowski purchased 3,500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,291 shares in the company, valued at $170,777.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $73,504. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

