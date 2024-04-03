PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PTY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Articles

