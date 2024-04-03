Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBLD stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $16.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

