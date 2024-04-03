John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Robinhood’s Credit Card Has Call Option Buyers Coming in Hot
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.