John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

