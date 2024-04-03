Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CEV opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

