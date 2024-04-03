John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HTD opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.