iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

