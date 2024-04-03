TIAA Trust National Association Sells 896 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flower City Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,521,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

