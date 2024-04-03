TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.5 %

LRCX stock opened at $967.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.03. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $480.45 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

