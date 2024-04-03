TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $967.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.03. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $480.45 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

