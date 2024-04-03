DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 5,938 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $45,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

