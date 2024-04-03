Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

