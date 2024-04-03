L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

LHX opened at $205.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.