Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 266,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 508,186 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,728,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 128,323 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 175,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

