Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 262.52 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.81. The stock has a market cap of £182.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.10 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 312 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

About Schroder Income Growth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.