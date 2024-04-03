Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Income Growth Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Schroder Income Growth stock opened at GBX 262.52 ($3.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.81. The stock has a market cap of £182.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,147.10 and a beta of 0.89. Schroder Income Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 247 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 312 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12.
About Schroder Income Growth
