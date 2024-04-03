VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
VersaBank Stock Performance
TSE:VBNK opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.11. VersaBank has a 52 week low of C$8.60 and a 52 week high of C$16.49.
VersaBank Company Profile
