Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.