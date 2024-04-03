Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntsman
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.