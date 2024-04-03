Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Life Science REIT Price Performance

LON LABS opened at GBX 39 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.84 and a beta of 0.20. Life Science REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.40 ($0.97).

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Life Science REIT in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.