Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MNP opened at GBX 387 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($5.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.22. The firm has a market cap of £283.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.89 and a beta of 0.68.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
