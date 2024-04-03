Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNP opened at GBX 387 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12 month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 399 ($5.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 344.22. The firm has a market cap of £283.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.89 and a beta of 0.68.

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

