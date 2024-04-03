Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 8.80 (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Price Performance

LON:FGT opened at GBX 844.76 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 851.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 839.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,206.80 and a beta of 0.53. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 788.71 ($9.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 923 ($11.59).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,559.13). In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,559.13). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). Insiders purchased 7,139 shares of company stock worth $5,976,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

