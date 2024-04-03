Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.