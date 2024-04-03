Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of GL opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
