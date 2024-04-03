Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.34.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
