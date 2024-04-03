Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

