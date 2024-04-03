Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NEXS opened at GBX 76.21 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.10. The company has a market cap of £6.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.71. Nexus Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 175 ($2.20).
About Nexus Infrastructure
