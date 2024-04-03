Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,757,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,167,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 365,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,885,000 after purchasing an additional 344,226 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

