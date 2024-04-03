Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance
NYSE KRG opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kite Realty Group Trust
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: Why Braze’s Selloff Looks Overdone
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Viking Therapeutics Surges Sentiment for Triple Threat GLP-1Pill
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.