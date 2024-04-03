European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.48 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

European Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of European Assets Trust stock opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £313.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.63) to GBX 1,437 ($18.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at European Assets Trust

In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($10,921.42). Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

