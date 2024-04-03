Henderson High Income (LON:HHI) Plans GBX 2.63 Dividend

Henderson High Income (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Stock Performance

Shares of HHI stock opened at GBX 157.21 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Henderson High Income has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 179 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,577.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.05.

Henderson High Income Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

