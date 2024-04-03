B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 497.98 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 426.07. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £185.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 7,250 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total value of £32,625 ($40,955.31). In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 485 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £20,083.85 ($25,211.96). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk sold 7,250 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.65), for a total value of £32,625 ($40,955.31). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,361 and have sold 942,939 shares valued at $399,329,730. Insiders own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

