Short Interest in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Expands By 10.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the February 29th total of 308,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. IDT’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 50,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 9.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 614,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

