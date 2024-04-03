Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

