Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $106,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

