Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.