Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Declines By 5.3%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 29th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock worth $1,996,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

