Short Interest in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Declines By 5.0%

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised COPT Defense Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COPT Defense Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut COPT Defense Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

