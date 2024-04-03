Short Interest in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Declines By 5.0%

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of CDP opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.12%.
COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.
